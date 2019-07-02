KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA's critical test launch Tuesday morning was a success.

The Orion abort system's test launch simulated the mock crew module 31,000 feet into the sky, then purposely aborted the capsule in a simulated in-flight emergency.

The test, which launched from Space Launch Complex 46 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, lasted about three minutes.

ICYMI: NASA successfully launched the mock Orion module this morning, sending it 30,000 feet up, before testing the abort system. Details: https://t.co/ZjZALe9RTW pic.twitter.com/1Nn26ki8d1 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) July 2, 2019

The rocket launched Orion 6 miles into the atmosphere, going more than Mach 1, to experience high-stress aerodynamic conditions. Then about 55 seconds after launch, the abort motor fired, pushing the crew module away from the rocket booster.

It then splashed down into the ocean. Parachutes had previously been tested.

The data that will be analyzed is critical to future manned missions.