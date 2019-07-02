MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The police chief of Mount Dora has been fired after an investigation into his conduct.

"Lengthy" investigation launched into John O'Grady's conduct

He was on paid leave after making racial remarks at charity golf event

Another Mount Dora Police officer was also under investigation

The release of Police Chief and Public Safety Director John O'Grady was announced during a brief news conference by city officials Tuesday afternoon at the Mount Dora Police Department on North Donnelly Street.

A city attorney read from a prepared statement, and no questions were taken.

The "lengthy" investigation stemmed from a complaint filed against O'Grady. It found evidence of unlawful harassment, insensitive comments, favoritism, ethical concerns, and improper policies and procedures.

City officials said there was "overwhelming evidence of a department fraught with distrust and a lack of respect for O’Grady’s leadership." The investigation also concluded that O'Grady engaged in "behavior unbecoming of a city of Mount Dora employee," a statement by the city said.

In April, O'Grady had been placed on paid leave after being accused of making racially insensitive remarks during a charity golf tournament event.

Another Mount Dora Police officer, Sgt. Keith Taylor, resigned in late June amid an investigation into his conduct. The city hasn't said whether the incidents are related.

Acting Chief Robert Bell will continue in his role until a search is done for a permanent replacement, they said.