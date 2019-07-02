BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After several workshops last year, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has new rules for those who enjoy shore-based shark fishing.

One captain says the new regulations, which took effect Monday, will keep people and sharks safe.

For Cpt. Mike Atwill, the ocean is his home. He's been a fisherman for decades and a captain for his business “All Points Guide Service” for several years.

Atwill says the new rules FWC set for shore-based shark fishing will be good for hobby and for people fishing for the first time.

For starters, you can't bait the sharks with fish parts in blood, also known as chumming.

“I think no chumming on the beach is a good idea, you should do it while on a boat far away from people,” Atwill said.

A shore-based shark fishing permit is mandatory for anybody 16 and older. Anybody caught breaking the rules could face several consequences — it's a second-degree misdemeanor charge, a fine of up to $500, and in the worst case scenario, up to 60 days behind bars.

Atwill says the penalties are hefty and avoidable.

If you plan to go shark fishing from a structure attached to the shore, like a pier, bridge, or jetty, you are required to pass an online course.

The course contains four modules, a quiz, and then a certificate with successful completion. Anglers would be required to get a new permit annually.

“Go get the educational course, get the permit — it’s free. Just do it. You'll probably save yourself from getting hooked, or killing a shark unnecessarily,” Atwill said.

The daily limit is one shark per person per day, and if you own a boat with multiple anglers, the limit is only two.

“The main importance is that sharks are released safely to ensure that these species continue to thrive,” he explained.

According the FWC, anglers have to use non-stainless steel circle hooks. Atwill says the hooks will biodegrade within a couple of weeks if stuck in the shark’s body. This will help sharks have better chance of survival post-release.

Hook and line can only be used, but use of a treble hook or any other multiple hooks is prohibited.

Something to also keep in mind if shore-based shark fishing at night — use only amber or red lighting, because it's sea turtle nesting season.

There is also a list of prohibited sharks that anglers are not allowed to catch. If caught accidentally, the sharks gills have to remain in the water and released immediately.

