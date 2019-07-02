COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost time to celebrate our nation's birthday, and once again, a Cocoa Beach man is showing his patriotism.

Eddie Gelles creating American flag display at Cocoa Beach

He says it's his way of honoring his veteran father

Eddie Gelles has created his American Flag display for the past four years at 4th Street South in Cocoa Beach.

He says it's his way of honoring his father, a Korean War Navy veteran, who he says is the most patriotic person he's ever known.

The flag is made of mulch, and Gelles said he got help from the Cocoa Beach Surf Team , who helped him carry the forty bags to the beach.

“I really have found that it's almost an obligation, because people are almost expecting it now. But it's wonderful, and it seems to make people very happy,” Gelles said.

Gelles said he will create the flag every year until he can't physically do it anymore.

Big crowds are expected to see it on Thursday, July 4.