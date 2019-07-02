ORLANDO, Fla. — Walburger's is cooking up their Super Summer Bacon Burger and so can you.

If you can’t make it out tonight to have a Chef Paul burger at Wahlburgers, here are some tips to make it at home:

1. Start with a hot grill

2. Make sure you have fresh beef - Wahlburgers At Home is an option. Their beef “is fresh, never frozen to ensure you'll have a burger that's tender, juicy and packed with rich flavor every time.”

3. Season your beef with the seasonings that you love - may that be salt, pepper, cayenne, whatever makes your taste buds happy.

4. Once it's grilled to your liking, add smoked cheddar cheese, bacon, roasted corn salsa and crispy onions to make the Super Summer Bacon Burger.

5. To "finish" your burger, put it in between great bread - sesame, pretzel bun, focaccia roll - whatever makes you happy!

Wahlburgers is serving up the Super Summer Bacon Burger at its restaurants across the country this summer.