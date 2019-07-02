Memorial Day was a bit of a disappointment for John Bondellio's business in Alex bay.

“Business started slow because of the weather and the water has been very high. In April, we had a lot of rain, and May we had a lot of rain," said Bondellio, owner of The Ship Gift Shop.

Bondellio has owned three shops in the area for 25 years. With the high water on Lake Ontario, there haven’t been as many tourists. But, he's confident in a change this weekend.

"It gives it a boom,” said Bondellio. “It's the start because school gets out. And this is when it really starts. The next 10 weeks are a real busy time of the year.”

With July 4 approaching, business owners are preparing for thousands of tourists to hit the streets and docks of Alex Bay.

"I’m absolutely looking forward to it,” said Cavallario Bay Side Pizza employee Peter Callario. “After a mediocre spring, with the bad temperatures and high waters for the boaters everyone is a little optimistic now."

Business owners hope that a celebration of the red white and blue will bring in a little green to North Country businesses.