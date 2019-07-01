Central Florida just came out of one of its hottest Junes on record. Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne and Sanford all experienced one of the top five warmest.

Each of the four cities were about 2 degrees warmer than average with Melbourne finishing nearly 3 degrees above the monthly average temperature.

June 2019 finishes as the 5th warmest on record in Orlando, the 2nd in Melbourne, 4th warmest in Sanford and 3rd in Daytona Beach.

When it wasn't hot, it was raining in June.

Orlando, Sanford and Daytona Beach finished wetter than average.

Daytona Beach finished more than 4 inches above the normal rainfall for the month June. More than 2 inches of rain fell on the final day of the month bringing the total to more than 10 inches.

Sanford picked up more than 10 inches of rain and finished the month more than 3 inches above average.

Melbourne was the only spot to be below normal. More than 6.5” of rain fell, but it was just shy of the 6.71” average.

Here’s a temperature and rainfall summary for Orlando, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Sanford.

Orlando

June Average Temperature: 83.2° (+1.8° Warmer than Average)

Monthly Rainfall: 8.97” (+1.39” Wetter than Average)

Melbourne

June Average Temperature: 83.1° (+2.7° Warmer than Average)

Monthly Rainfall: 6.52” (-0.19” Below Average)

Sanford

June Average Temperature: 83.5° (+2.0° Warmer than Average)

Monthly Rainfall: 10.25” (+3.04” Wetter than Average)

Daytona Beach

June Average Temperature: 82.0° (+2.1° Warmer than Average)

Monthly Rainfall: 10.01” (+4.18” Wetter than Average)

Records for Orlando go back to 1892, 1923 in Daytona Beach, 1948 in Sanford and 1937 in Melbourne.