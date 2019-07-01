ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s texting while driving ban is now the law of the land.

First offense $30, second offense $60

Authorities say the hope is the law reduces crashes

Starting today, you could get pulled over if police find you texting while behind the wheel.

But some say it doesn’t go far enough.

If you’re pulled over, you’ll get a warning if an officer catches you texting and driving just until January.

After that, it’s a $30 fine – it goes up to $60 for a second offense, with points on your driver’s license.

But some say Florida’s law doesn’t go far enough.

Trisha Viccaro said her son and his friend were fishing off the Eau Gallie Causeway in Melbourne back in 2013 when a distracted driver killed them.

The driver was only charged with careless driving.

Trisha has been pushing for years for a texting while driving ban in Florida—but says with little fines, this new law will do nothing to stop distractive driving.

"It’s only taking baby steps and until our lawmakers change the laws to be hands free, lives are still not going to be saved," said Trisha Viccaro, who lost her son to texting driver. "The penalties aren’t big enough, they’re not long enough and manslaughter should be immediate, if you kill somebody.”

The texting ban doesn’t apply to drivers using navigation devices or when their vehicle is stationary.

And you can still use your phone to answer a call.

But starting in October, a driver cannot hold a cell phone in their hands in school zones or active work zones.

Florida is one of the last states in the country to make texting while driving a primary offense.