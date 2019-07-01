NATIONWIDE — More than 60 people in eight states have been sickened by an outbreak of salmonella poisoning related to eating fresh papayas from Mexico.

Health officials: Salmonella outbreak has sickened 62 people so far

Outbreak linked to whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico

CDC: If you don't know where your papayas are from, throw them out

The salmonella illnesses linked to whole, fresh, imported papayas began January 14, and most have occurred since April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says .

So far, there have been no reports of deaths, but 62 people in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas have reported become ill. Almost two dozen have been hospitalized.

Salmonella infection can lead to diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover. Children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and adults 65 and older are most vulnerable.

If you're not sure if your papaya was imported from Mexico, the CDC recommends asking the place of purchase or throwing them out. Don't eat fruit salads or other mixes that include papayas from Mexico, and wash and sanitize places where the papayas were stored, health officials say.

The FDA wants importers, suppliers, distributors, and other food service providers to stop selling papayas from Mexico across all states.