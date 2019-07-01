ORLANDO, Fla. — July will kick off with some sun to start, followed by isolated afternoon storms. Highs will run in the low 90s.

The main hazard on the water today will be isolated afternoon showers and storms. Winds from the northwest will turn onshore during the afternoon, around 5 to 10 knots.

This will help generate a light chop on the Intracoastal and 1-2 foot seas offshore. In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay close to an open lifeguard tower.

Storms will be spotty but the ones that do form could contain heavy rain.

Activity will wind down this evening as skies stay partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s. We will experience a repeat tomorrow and Wednesday as typical summer weather dominates Central Florida.

With deep moisture exiting the state, coverage of afternoon storms will be limited. This trend should hold into July 4th and Friday. Highs will return to the mid-90s by then.

As for the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet. No development is expected for the next five days.

