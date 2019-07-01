CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA will conduct a critical flight test Tuesday morning of a spacecraft designed to take astronauts — including the first woman — back to the moon by 2024.

The goal of the Orion abort system's test launch is to send the mock crew module 31,000 feet into the sky, then purposely abort the capsule in a simulated in-flight emergency.

The test Orion spacecraft is equipped with more than 900 data sensors, which will be jettisoned as the craft falls back to Earth.

The spacecraft will plunge into the ocean at 300 mph, and NASA says it will sink and not be recovered.

"There are tremendous aerodynamic forces on the vehicle. That's how we pick the test points for this. (It's) the most challenging part of the ascent that Orion will ever see. We want to demonstrate that the LAS works in this environment," said Mark Kirasich, an Orion program manager.

The data sensors have beacons that will guide NASA to them for recovery and study.

They're clearly marked with contact information, if anyone along the Cocoa Beach area finds them.

The test will help pave the way for the moon mission, called Artemis , and then on to Mars.

The Orion abort system is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The window runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET.

Count on Spectrum News for live coverage.