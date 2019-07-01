LEESBURG, Fla. — It wasn't that long ago that the Lake Square Mall was on the verge of going out of business.

But then a new owner took over and started to change the concept of the mall shopping experience. The idea was to mix traditional shopping with entertainment and food courts.

The goal was places to have fun and be entertained.

"Obviously, online shopping is very popular. The owners see that trend," said Marketing and Events Coordinator Anna Marie Chwastiak. "So, in a sense of becoming a destination for family, for fashion, for fun, and of course for attractions."

The mall's biggest attraction is called "Via Entertainment." A former Target Department Store is now home to an arcade, Adrenaline Rush Go-carts, a Lazer Tag experience that opens this month and a bowling alley.

Katie Lyons brings her family of three children to the mall for the overall experience.

"We are actually going to do some shopping after we do some bowling, just kind've enjoying the summer," Lyons said. "Two things at once, for sure."

Seeing all the attractions makes it hard to believe that the mall almost went belly-up a few years ago — something that would have been disastrous for the Leesburg Chamber of Commerce.

"Having a dead mall to look at is not a good entrance to town and it doesn't say a lot," said Danielle Parker of the Leesburg Chamber of Commerce. "So having it vibrant and alive again and having an amazing theater, and the Via Port, and the Winterland that's coming to open up and all these family fun activities have even helped us attract the new Starbucks that's across the street.

Large events are also making a comeback. The mall recently hosted its own version of "Comic-Con." The event drew over 2,000 people.

The Lake Square Mall marketing team says it's "hip to be square," and judging by the mall's recent success, perhaps they're on to something.