NORTH CAROLINA – Hot doughnuts delivered straight off the line? Yes, please!

You can now have Krispy Kreme sent right to your front door. The North Carolina-based company announced on its website that they are now taking delivery orders online. For a minimum order of $7.99, you can skip the line at 20 participating stores around the state.

They say they plan on rolling out this feature to all stores by the end of 2019.

Participating Locations: