NORTH CAROLINA – Hot doughnuts delivered straight off the line? Yes, please!
You can now have Krispy Kreme sent right to your front door. The North Carolina-based company announced on its website that they are now taking delivery orders online. For a minimum order of $7.99, you can skip the line at 20 participating stores around the state.
They say they plan on rolling out this feature to all stores by the end of 2019.
Participating Locations:
- Burlington - Huffman Mill Rd
- Charlotte - Sharon Amity Rd
- Clemmons - Lewisville Clemmons Rd
- Durham - Hillsborough Rd
- Fayetteville - Bragg Blvd
- Fuquay Varina - N Judd Pkwy
- Gastonia - E Franklin Blvd
- Goldsboro - E Ash St
- Greensboro - Battleground Ave
- Greensboro - Gate City Blvd
- Greenville - E 10th St
- High Point - N Main St
- Knightdale - Shoppes of Midway
- Matthews - E Independence Blvd
- Raleigh - Person StRocky Mount - N Wesleyan Blvd
- Salisbury - Innes St
- Wake Forest - Retail Dr
- Winston Salem - S Stratford Rd
- Winston Salem - University Pkwy