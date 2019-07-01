ORLANDO, Fla. — It's hard to believe Thursday is the Fourth of July. Whether you're just starting to plan this year's events or in the final stages, we have you covered.

If you're new to the area and don't know where to go to view the big fireworks shows in Central Florida, you can head to our online listing, broken down county by county . Many of the displays will be held on Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday the Fourth, but there are some that will be held on Friday, July 5.

If you're having a party, you and your guests may have some fireworks of your own.

There are a few safety tips to keep in mind:

If you're lighting "legal" fireworks, do it away from your house so embers or sparks don't start a fire.

Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby to put the spent fireworks or sparklers in.

Don't light anything in your hand — all fireworks should be lit on the ground.

Be careful of loose clothing when lighting them.

