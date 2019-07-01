SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. -- The price of prescription drugs could soon be lower for Floridians.

Cheaper prescription drugs from Canada could be coming to Florida

Gov. DeSantis recently signed legislation

Goal is to lessen the cost for Florida residents

“I spend too much money,” said Ronald Dickey, a Sun City Center resident.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed legislation that would allow Florida to purchase prescriptions from Canadian companies.

The goal—to find alternative ways to lessen the cost for Florida residents.

“This program only applies if we show we are bringing in drugs that are safe and that are less expensive than what we already have,” DeSantis said during an April meeting at the Sun City Center.



With this, DeSantis hopes the competition will drive down prices.



“All I can say is, thank God for men like Ron DeSantis who understand the problem,” said Jim Deslondes, a Sun City Center resident.



Every drug imported from Canada will still have to go through testing and approved by the FDA.