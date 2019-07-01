ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters rescued a cat from an apartment fire in Orange County.
The fire happened at an apartment complex off Stable Drive, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters rescued a cat named Neptune from the apartment. The cat was given oxygen as a precaution, fire officials said.
The fire was isolated to the dryer, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported.