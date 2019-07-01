ORLANDO, Fla. — A sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is facing grand theft charges after an FDLE investigation.

Orange County Sheriff Sgt. Carly Friedman arrested

Accused of falsifying work hours

Assigned to the county courthouse

Sgt. Carly Friedman was arrested by the sheriff's office Monday.

FDLE says it found evidence that Friedman falsified her work hours at the Orange County Courthouse from July to November 2017.

Agents say there were several instances where Friedman claimed she worked eight hours, but there was no activity on her courthouse access card or on her department-issued computer.

The State Attorney's office filed charges and issued the arrest warrant.

The sheriff's office say Friedman has been with the agency since July 2002. She worked in court security until February 22, 2018, when she was relieved of law enforcement duties. She had been working in an administrative position since then.

The sheriff's office says she has been relieved of all law enforcement powers without pay.