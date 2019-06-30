ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot to death Saturday afternoon at a mobile home park in Orange County, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies were called to the 15000 block of Francios Street at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday. 

Neighbors told deputies that 34-year-old Jack Mathis Jr. shot 44-year-old Michelle Ennis.

Mathis, who remained at the scene, was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and drug-related charges.

According to deputies, Mathis and Ennis were acquaintances. 

Jack Mathis Jr., 34, is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Michelle Ennis. (Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Office)
