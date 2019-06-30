LAKELAND, Fla. — The non-profit Florida Baptist Children Homes, had several of its state funding requests approved.

Nonprofit receives funding to serve at-risk youth

Supports family and children across Florida

Call 863-577-4648 to find out if you qualify for support services

Its Single Moms program received a $200,000 appropriation. The program serves single moms across the state, including in Polk, Hillsborough and Manatee counties. It provides the family housing and support services for up to 12 months while the mother learns to be self-sustainable.



“It really serves as a catalyst to push us forward and expand those programs. We’ll be able to expand homes in Miami and Tallahassee and Jacksonville and other locations across the state to be able to help those single moms with their children,” said Jerry Haag, president of One More Child.



The organization also received $100,000 to help with its anti-trafficking program, which provides a safe house for victims of girls sex trafficking.



“We have 24/7 mobile units that really work in crisis intervention. They’re providing services to victims. They’re also accompanying law enforcement on stings to be able to provide help to victims of child sex trafficking as well as young adults that have been trafficked,” Haag said.



In Tampa, One More Child’s Hope Street Program, which serves inner city at-risk youth and aims to reduce recidivism, also received $200,000 in funding from the state budget for this upcoming fiscal year.



"We’re already offering GED and diversion programs in that area but this will be a greater expansion of that for job skills and job placement. Additional resources so that we can help additional young people within the confines of Tampa," Haag said.



The organization hopes to increase the amount of youth served by 50 percent.



While Governor Ron DeSantis approved most of the funding requests for One More Child, he did issue one veto. Haag said that could impact its family support services.



"We were deeply saddened when we heard our family services appropriation was vetoed because it does, it provides pivotal funding to be able to provide food for hungry children, struggling families. But at the same time what we realize is our entire appropriations make up less than 2 percent of our whole budget," Haag said.



Family support services helps up to 400 struggling working families in Duval and Polk County. The funding would’ve been used to pay staff to operate the program.



"We’re not going to be laying any one off because of the lack of the approval of the appropriation. But we do need the community to come along side us because we don’t want to make any cuts in these programs. We want them to grow. We want them to continue for the kids and families we work with," Haag said.



In the past month, Family Support Services distributed more than 455 tons of food to struggling families while also providing them with parenting education classes, and resources such as budgeting, and tax preparation.



To qualify for family support services, you must be employed, employed in the past six months or actively seeking reemployment and must provide for children under 18 in the home. The income eligibility requirements are $32,040 for a family of two, $40,320 for a family of three, $48,600 for a family of four, $56,880 for a family of five, $65,160 for a family of six, $73,460 for a family of seven, and $81,780 for a family of eight.

For more information, call 863-577-4648.