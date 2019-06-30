ADDISON, Texas – Ten people died Sunday after a small plane headed for St. Petersburg crashed at a municipal airport in Texas.

Airport officials said the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into a hangar after struggling to gain altitude while trying to take off at the suburban Dallas airport.

The plane veered to one side and plunged into the hangar just after 9 a.m., airport officials and witnesses said.

Eight passengers and two crew members were on board. The identities of those killed were not immediately released.

"We don’t know a lot about the people on board at this point," National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said.

The plane hit a hangar and burst into flames with black smoke billowing from the building as firefighters sprayed it with water. A plane and helicopter in the hangar were damaged, but there were no people in the building.

The crash left a gaping hole in the hangar, which sits not far from a busy commercial strip and densely populated residential neighborhoods of the northern suburb of Dallas.

Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town of Addison, said the plane was taking off at the south end of the airport and had just lifted off the runway when it veered left, dropped its left wing and went into the hangar.

Asked if the behavior of the plane indicated engine failure, Landsberg said: "We cannot confirm that there was an engine failure at this point."

Dallas County was helping the city of Addison set up a family assistance center for people affected by the crash, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. The center is staffed with chaplains, counselors and other mental health and support workers, he said.

"It’s a horrible, sad, shocking thing to lose a family member like this," Jenkins told The Associated Press. "So we’re doing whatever we can to comfort them."

Information from the Associated Press and CNN were used in this report.