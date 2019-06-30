MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Police are looking for the people they say used a sledgehammer to break into a small restaurant and swipe the safe.

Suspects stole safe from Southern Sisters Cafe

Police said they used a sledgehammer to break in

Cook was inside restuarant at time, not hurt

It happened at Southern Sisters Cafe off Sarno Road around 3:30 a.m. on June 22.

Security cam footage shows the two suspects smashing through the front glass door and making their way inside.

One of the suspects is seen grabbing the safe behind the counter, putting it on his shoulder, and running out the smashed door.

When they couldn't pry it open, they left it in the alleyway, police said. The safe contained employee checks and cash.

Do you recognize these people? Melbourne Police say they used a sledgehammer to break into the Southern Sisters Cafe and swipe the safe.

The only person at the restaurant during the burglary, officials said, was a cook in the kitchen prepping for breakfast. They said he was startled but not hurt.

"It rattled us," Emerald Thacker, of Southern Sisters restaurant, said. "We are just trying to stay positive that they find somebody. We will see what happens."

If you have any information on the burglary contact Melbourne PD or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.