ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms will return this afternoon and early evening. If you have outdoor plans, it won’t be a washout, but it would be a good idea to squeeze in your plans in earlier today.

Afternoon storms will increase from west to east and they’ll last into the early evening. There will be a later onset to the showers and thunderstorms compared to Saturday.

Some of the storms could become stronger with frequent lightning, high winds, and heavy downpours. If you hear thunder and see lightning, you need to get inside a sturdy building to wait until the storm clears your area.

There will be a 50 percent coverage of rain and storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be a bit warmer today compared to yesterday thanks to the later onset of storms and more sunshine to start the day.

The coverage of rain will decrease to 30 percent on Monday. This is when some drier air will return to central Florida and it will help trim back the coverage for the start of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s after starting out in the low to mid-70s.

Daily afternoon and early evening rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue for the majority of the week. The coverage will range from 30 to 40 percent each afternoon. The least active day, for right now, looks to be Thursday for the Fourth of July. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with morning lows in the low to mid-70s each day.

SURF & BOATING CONDITIONS

Poor surfing conditions will persist along the coast today. Wave swells will only be 1 to 2 feet with an east-southeast trade swell. The rip current risk is moderate. It is always best to swim near a lifeguard stand and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the lower 80s.

If you’re boating, there will be a chance of rain and storms. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet and no development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days. The eastern Pacific is getting more active after a late start. There are two areas in the eastern Pacific that have either a moderate to high chance of development over the next 2 to 5 days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th.

