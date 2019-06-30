ORLANDO, Fla.-- An Orlando man accused of causing a fatal crash in Orange County more than a year ago while on methadone is back behind bars at the Orange County Jail.

Christopher Ryan Daymude's bond revoked in fatal crash

Suspect accused in fatal crash in January 2018

Daymude is accused of speeding in intersection where woman was killed

Christopher Daymude, 40, had his bond revoked last week in the crash that killed Karen Metz, 58, on Jan. 27, 2018 at Colonial Drive and Chuluota Road.

Prosecutors asked for the revocation because Daymude is accused of speeding through the same intersection on June 4 while on pretrial release for a 2018 fatal crash.

“There are no conditions of release that can protect the public from the defendant’s driving and his conditions of release should be revoked,” Assistant State Attorney William Robert Jay wrote in a petition.

Daymude was returned to the Orange County Jail on Wednesday for charges stemming from the 2018 crash: DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. He previously entered not-guilty pleas.

(Courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The Florida Highway Patrol said Daymude’s truck was southbound on Chuluota Road in the outside right turn lane approaching State Road 50 and entered the intersection on a “solid red traffic sign” at 59 miles per hour in 30-per-mile zone while continuing south direction instead of turning.

Metz’s vehicle drove into the intersection on a “solid green turn signal,” entering the path of Daymude’s truck. The front of his truck struck the left side of her vehicle, killing Metz, FHP said.

The state filed a motion to revoke his bond June 14, saying Daymude was charged with driving while license suspended with knowledge and other infractions.

The petition noted: “The Defendant was charged with going 88 mph in a 45 mph zone, 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, and for not wearing a seatbelt” at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Chuluota Road.

“At that time of day, at that particular intersection, which has multiple lanes, left and right turn lanes, and a traffic control signal, there is probable cause that this was also reckless driving—regardless of the fact that he has escaped facing that charge thus far,” Jay wrote.

Orange-Osceola Circuit Court Judge Jenifer M Harris revoked Daymude’s bond on Tuesday. A status hearing in the case is set for August 16.