SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.— An Apopka man accused of dragging a deputy during a traffic stop near Heathrow on Saturday had a gun in his SUV, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office revealed Sunday.

Rocky Money Rudolph, Jr. of Apopka hospitalized with gunshot wound

Rudolph faces charge of attempted murder of a law-enforcement officer

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma praises Deputy Aaron Blais

Rocky Rudolph Jr, 38, was pulled over by deputy Aaron Blais for a window tint violation. Rudolph attempted to flee, dragging Blais, who was clinging to the window, about 200 yards toward Interstate 4, authorities said.

The incident was captured on dashcam video, which was released Saturday.

Blais fired his weapon during his struggle with Rudolph, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rudolph lost control of his SUV, causing Blais to be thrown to the ground. Blais was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Rudolph ditched his SUV and fled on foot, prompting an multi-agency, hours-long manhunt. Inside the SUV, deputies found a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Seminole County in 2016.

Rudolph was found eight hours later in a vehice driven by a family member, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

“This was a very dangerous situation. Our deputy’s life was put at risk by a career criminal who had no regard for his well-being,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a statement Sunday. “I applaud Deputy Blais’s professionalism and dedication to duty.”

Rudolph will be charged with attempted murder of a law-enforcement officer and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford after he is released from a hospital, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Court records show Rudolph has an extensive criminal history.

Records show he was found guilty and convicted in September 2012 on three charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon or ammunition by convicted felon and driving on a suspended license for second time.

Rudolph was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in October 2014. He was given credit for 473 days he already served in jail. He entered the state prison system in January 2015 and was released in October 2015.