ORLANDO, Fla.-A beloved University of Central Florida student left critically injured by a hit-and-run driver has died, her mother and sorority announced on Facebook overnight after an emotional candlelight vigil on campus Friday night.

London Harrell, 21, died

Yousuf Hasan, 25, re-arrested

Hasan faces upgraded charges

After the death of 21-year-old London Harrell, Florida Highway Troopers re-arrested accused hit-and-run driver Yousuf Hasan and upgraded his original charges to DUI manslaughter, vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

He was booked into the Orange County jail on Friday night, said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

"Troopers are still waiting on the toxicology results for the blood test that was taken," Montes added.

Harrellwas walking on the east side of Napiers Circle on a grass shoulder near Pasteur Drive when she was hit by two-time, hit-and-run crash suspect Hasan in his northbound 2015 Acura at 12:47 a.m. June 22, troopers said.

Hasan, 25, drove away and was found sleeping on the ground behind the Acura in a parking lot of University Boulevard, FHP said, reports show. When the suspect appeared before a judge Sunday, Harrell’s dad said his daughter was in a coma and unlikely to survive.

Harrell loved UCF, her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters and others, said during Friday night’s candlelight vigil at the university. Her mother, Paula Cobb, also spoke. She posted on Facebook that her daughter died.

“God called London home. She is no longer in pain and her bright light will shine in heaven- reminding us that doing for others should always be a priority,” Cobb wrote. “Miracles happen in many ways and for us having a few more days to spend with London was an answer to that prayer.”

Hasan was originally charged with two counts of leaving a crash with injuries, DUI with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property or person, records show.

FHP suspects he was on drugs. A sample of his blood was taken and will be analyzed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FHP said Hasan caused an earlier crash on Alafaya Trail.

In that crash, Hasan was heading north on Alafaya Trail when he pulled into the path of a southbound Honda Accord at 12:40 p.m. Saturday at Mendel Drive

The Honda’s 20-year-old driver, UCF student Dylan Duarte, of Rockledge wasn’t injured, FHP said.

Hasan drove off, leaving his vehicle’s front bumper in the roadway, troopers said. He hit Harrell seven minutes later, records show.

The officer who arrested Hasan in the parking lot of 11850 University Boulevard said the suspect appeared intoxicated.

His speech was “heavily slurred” and he struggled to stand up straight, an arrest affidavit says.

“Mr. Hasan was asked if he will consent to a blood draw and he accepted,” the report added. “The blood was drawn by Orange County Fire Department.”

Later, his breath was tested for alcohol. Two samples showed no evidence of alcohol. The officer who gave the test noted signs of intoxication and unusual behavior.

According to his arrest report, Hasan said: "Since I got a DUI, what's my alcohol level? I am having a boy, I love my girl, I had a budlight this morning, I gotta go to work today.”

He made reference to the crash into Harrell.

“The girl that I hit .. if I hit her then how do I have blood in my car?” He said. “I didn't leave the scene, I went to help, it was less than a quarter mile, by the Wawa, after I hit her, the lady was going further, how much each charge carries?"