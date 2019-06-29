ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep the rain gear nearby today as we are looking at higher rain chances for the start of the weekend.

Higher moisture content and more energy over Central Florida will trigger showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today and will last into the early evening.

Thanks to the early onset of showers and thunderstorms, temperatures will only top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This wetter pattern will continue into Sunday.

There will be a 60 to 70 percent coverage of showers and thunderstorms today and around a 50 to 60 percent coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Gulf of Mexico and drier air will start to move back in to Central Florida. This will trim back the rain chances on Monday and especially for the middle of the week along with the Fourth of July holiday.

The drier weather means that temperatures will heat up once again. Highs will return to the lower 90s along the coast with the middle to upper 90s inland by the middle of the week.

There will be a 20 to 30 percent coverage of showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday into Friday.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet and no development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days. The eastern Pacific is getting more active after a late start. The storm systems in the eastern Pacific do not pose a threat to land. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th.

BOATING CONDITIONS

Very poor surfing conditions will persist along the coast today. Wave swells will only be 1 to 2 feet with a small east-southeast trade swell. The rip current risk will be low to moderate. It is always best to swim near a lifeguard stand and never alone. Ocean temperatures are warm and around 80 degrees.

If you’re boating, there will be a chance of rain and storms. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

