FLORIDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial Felon Voting Rights Bill into law Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

The new law requires felons to pay any outstanding court-ordered financial obligations to get their voting rights restored.

Critics argued that requiring that sort of restitution violated the spirit of Amendment 4, which Florida voters passed with 64.5 percent of the vote last November. Some even went so far as to call the payment requirement a form of a poll tax.

Supporters, however, pointed out that it was written into Amendment 4 that felons must complete all stipulations of their sentences. They interpreted that language to include any court-ordered financial restitution, such as court costs, fines, and fees imposed by a judge at sentencing.

The bill does allow other pathways for felons to have financial obligations forgiven beyond simply paying them. Among the options would be to have a victim forgive the repayment of restitution or to have a judge convert financial obligations to community service.

Hours after DeSantis signed the bill, the League of Women Voters of Florida announced they'd filed suit in federal court to overturn the legislation.

"The financial restrictions this law places on the right to vote will have a disproportionate impact on Black and low-income citizens," the group said in a statement announcing the suit. "A citizen's bank account should never be what determines whether they can participate in our democracy."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.