ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords on Saturday called on Congress to fund gun violence research during event in Orlando.

Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, spoke to a crowd at the Orlando Arts Museum, calling attention to gun violence.

Community leaders and representatives from other groups, including the American College of Physicians, also attended the event.

"She is one that understands the direct impact and pain of gun violence," Rep. Anna Eskamani, D, 47th District, said. "She's lived it and for her to come to our community, one that is still healing from the Pulse nightclub, I think speaks to the fact that each one of us are directly impacted by gun violence. We feel each other's pain but we come united to actually take action on it."

Giffords also co-founded a gun violence prevention organization with her husband astronaut Mark Kelly.