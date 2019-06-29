ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting between neighbors left one man dead and another behind bars, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A 20-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old neighbor overnight in their neighborhood west of Pine Hills near Ocoee.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting that occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Sackett Circle.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released in the case and the investigation remains ongoing.