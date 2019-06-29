CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some residents are wondering how Charlotte's Southend, with all of its traffic and development, is going to handle a 23-story office building and 2,000 tech workers.

That after Lowe's announced the new tower its bringing to right outside uptown Charlotte. One city councilman says high density is what they want to see more of. He says the announcement of several towers coming to Southend is right in line with city council's design.

“That's what you build a light rail for. It's what we built things like the rail trail for. We want density in those corridors. We want South End, to some degree though, have its own personality to be an extension of uptown and you can create transit, and you create ways for people to get around that don't necessarily have to involve a car," councilmember Larken Egleston said.

Lowe's isn't the only corporation setting up shop in Southend. Lending Tree announced it’s moving its headquarters to a tower on South Tryon Street. Krispy Kreme also opened a new corporate office on Hawkins Street.