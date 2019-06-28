PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — Some residents in Port St. John are fired up after recently becoming victims of gas theft.

About a week ago, Deb Shambaugh's husband started noticing something strange when he got in his car parked in their Flood Street home driveway.

"Whoever is doing it is just prying it open and helping themselves," Shambaugh told Spectrum News 13. "They have to be syphoning."

She said they had been sucking out several gallons of gas from the tank.

Shambaugh explained they figured out their gas was being stolen when her husband had to put $20-30 extra two times while filling up.

"I found mine like that a couple nights ago — about a quarter of a tank of gas was taken out of mine," she said.

The suspected capers are hitting them in the wallet. Shambaugh runs a small house-cleaning business, and it takes fuel to get around to the jobs.

She decided to post about it on social media and found out other neighbors have also been falling victim to the gas-guzzlers.

Some of Shambaugh's neighbors are buying gas cap locks to ward off the crooks.​

Others are parking their cars in the garage or even their backyards.

The irony is, Shambaugh said — she would give them the fuel, if asked.

"I would seriously help them," she said "To steal, I'm just not for stealing. I would like them caught, and learn a lesson."