ORLANDO, Fla. — Moisture will increase today across Central Florida, leading to more scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Heavy downpours will be possible. With more clouds around, highs will be at or just above 90-degrees for most inland spots. It will be a bit breezy at times; the wind off the water will keep coastal locations in the upper 80s.

The main hazard on the water today will be scattered afternoon showers and storms. It will breezy at times with winds from the east around 5 to 15 knots.

This will help generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal and 2 foot seas offshore. In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor if not flat.

The risk of rip currents is low, but swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay close to an open lifeguard tower.

Lows will be in the mid-70s. Saturday will feature higher coverage of afternoon storms as deeper moisture arrives. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible.

As a result, temperatures will not be as hot, staying near 90 degrees. Drier air is projected to return next week, enabling readings to heat up again as we approach the Fourth of July.

An early look at the holiday indicates more sunny and hot weather with only isolated afternoon storms; highs may be back in the mid-90s by then. Stay tuned for updates as the time gets closer.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Very poor surf conditions stick around Friday, but cooling off in the ocean should be ok. There is only a low rip current threat and wave heights between 1-2 feet.

If boating, however, breezy winds may make it moderately choppy during the afternoon.

Tropical Update

Andrea was the first named storm of the season and that was back in May. It was a subtropical storm that only lasted about twenty four hours.

The next name on the list is Barry.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

