Madison County is in the process of evaluating its emergency response. Earlier this month, a consulting firm recommended Madison County merge its 911 Center with Onondaga County. Thursday night, they presented their findings to the public.

A few dozen Madison County residents spoke up at the meeting — most work at the 911 dispatch center or are first responders. They say their emergency response time is exceptional, despite being understaffed. The Madison County residents are worried about added costs and being second fiddle to Onondaga County.

The consulting firm is recommending a three phase approach. Phase one, they say, should be implemented immediately and includes operational changes; including sharing data. It would make it more efficient for departments to work together, specifically if they are responding to an emergency near the counties' borders, the firm says.

The second phase is adding new technology in the next year or so — which most dispatchers agreed would make their jobs easier and more efficient.

The heavily debated part is full consolidation of the 911 centers. Residents are worried about outsourcing their service and having slower response times. They say the county should invest in its own community if there isn't a cost savings.

"I guess my primary fear is we'd lose the institutional knowledge, the knowledge that comes with being a Madison County citizen and having worked for Madison County 911 communications," said Betty Jo Johnson, the president of Madison County Local 827.

"At best this is still a two to four year window for the consolidation, if this even happens,” said Ted Halpin, Madison County director of Emergency Management. “There are real things we can make improvements on in the next 12 to 24 months along the lines of this study."

One of the biggest questions is the cost of merging the services. Right now, it's unclear if there would be a savings for Madison County and what grants would cover any added costs.

The next step is for Madison County's Criminal Justice, Public Safety and Emergency Communications Committee to review the study. They meet on July 18.