LEESBURG, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning when a small plane crashed in a marshy area at Leesburg's airport.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. while the Beechcraft 77 aircraft was on approach to Runway 13 at Leesburg International Airport , the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Leesburg Fire transported the two injured people by ground to a hospital, and their injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The airport, 35 miles northwest of Orlando has two runways and has more than 50,000 takeoffs and landings a year, according to its website.

