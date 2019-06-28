LEESBURG, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning when a small plane crashed in a marshy area at Leesburg's airport.
- Police: 2 people aboard plane have non-life-threatening injuries
- FAA: Crash happened as Beechcraft 77 was coming in for landing
The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. while the Beechcraft 77 aircraft was on approach to Runway 13 at Leesburg International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Leesburg Fire transported the two injured people by ground to a hospital, and their injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening, police said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
The airport, 35 miles northwest of Orlando has two runways and has more than 50,000 takeoffs and landings a year, according to its website.
This is a breaking-news story. Check back here for updates as we get them.