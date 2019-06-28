Fisher-Price has recalled an inclined sleeper accessory that is included with some products.

Product was sold from October 2014 to June of this year

Model number located on fabric label

LINK: Read CDC news release

The recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11.

According to a news release from the Consumer Products and Safety Commission: "Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances."

The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad.

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The product was sold from October 2014 to June of this year.