LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- A plan to build a road extension was unveiled during a public meeting Thursday night.

Officials from the Central Florida Expressway Authority gave a presentation and heard comments from the public.

The plan is to build a toll road that connects State Road 429 with US 27, just south of Clermont.

Expressway authorities say the project is necessary in order to keep up with growth in both Clermont and the relatively new "Horizon West" area. Some of the farmers living near the proposed highway say they have mixed feelings about the project.

David Hill is the owner of Southern Hill Farms, which is located near to where the new highway is to be constructed.

"The only problem is around our farm, it's still rural, we're in a little bubble here," Hill said. "As soon as that road is completed that bubble will be popped and everything will change."

The project's study is expected to be completed this summer.

The budget for the new highway is $346 million.​