LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida family is taking a little time away from the beach after a drone camera snapped pictures of a shark swimming toward them in the ocean.

Dan Watson is a professional photographer and was practicing taking pictures with his drone camera while his family swam in the ocean at New Smyrna Beach.

“As soon as I took it out over their heads, that’s when I started seeing shadows moving through the water,” he recalled.

His wife Sally Watson and three kids swimming in knee-deep water. Dan said he started shouting to his wife to get herself and the kids out of the water.

“I immediately get the kids out of the water. I see them get out of the water, and he immediately brings the drone to me, and I see the shark swimming at my children,” Sally explained.

She added, “When you think of a shark, you think of them in deep water, you don't think of them extremely close, and you don’t think they’ll come in knee deep water … it is terrifying to see them come that close to my kids.”

In one photo, you can see the family hurry out of the water.

Wildlife experts say that there is still a risk of getting bitten by a shark, even when you're only in knee deep water.​​