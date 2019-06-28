PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Crews are investigating a deadly fire in Port Orange Friday morning where a body was found inside a burning travel trailer.

Fatal fire at mobile home travel park in Port Orange

Body found in burned mobile home at Rose Bay Travel Park

No ID released, fire under investigation

It happened just before 11p.m. in Rose Bay Travel Park on Nova Road.

Authorities say they found the body inside the trailer once they put out the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and responded to investigate. The investigation is ongoing and the subject’s identity is pending notification of next of kin

There's no word yet on what caused it.