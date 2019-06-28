ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in Orange County.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of State Road 417 at Mile Marker 29. The crash has closed the southbound lanes of 417 between Curry Ford Road and Lee Vista Boulevard for several hours.

Southbound lanes were reopened at 7 a.m.

The crash involves a vehicle that ran into the back of a truck pulling a trailer. The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle is died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.