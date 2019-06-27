MIAMI, Fla. — The Democratic debate goes to Part 2 Thusday night.

One night after the first group of candidates discussed topics ranging from immigration reform, healthcare, student debt to climate change, the second group of Democratic contenders take to the same Miami stage for their shot to grab the public's attention.

Candidates debating on Thursday are Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang, and John Hickenlooper.

The 10 candidates were randomly assigned a debate night for their appearance.

Tonight's debate starts at 9 p.m.