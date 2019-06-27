NATIONWIDE — Target is helping teachers stock up for the upcoming school year.

Target stores offering teacher discount for a week

You must sign up online to receive emailed coupon

Discount is 15% and is for select back-to-school items

Starting July 13, the retail chain is giving teachers a 15 percent discount on back-to-school items.

Eligible items include select school supplies, clothing, food storage bags, facial tissue, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and more.

The discount lasts for a week, ending July 20. Teachers, faculty, and staff at K-12 schools as well as homeschool teachers are eligible.

To take advantage of the discount, teachers will need to sign up at target.com/teacherprep . Once verified, they will be emailed a coupon that can be used at Target stores or online.