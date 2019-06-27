WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The man accused of killing a teen – at the center of what started out as an Amber Alert – is back in Central Florida.

Police just outside Hartford, Connecticut caught up to 20-year-old Luis Rivera Jr. in an unusual place.

Law enforcement officers said the man who killed 16-year-old Bruce Haggins Junior, who was the center of an Amber Alert, is behind bars in Orange County jail.

Police found him hiding in a basement nearly 1,200 miles from where police say he shot and killed the Winter Garden teen.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, Connecticut State Police, New Britain (Connecticut) Police, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement worked together to find Rivera.

Rivera is expected to make a first appearance before a judge soon. Rivera faces multiple, charges including second degree murder.

Police said they believe Rivera shot and killed Haggins at the end of May. Police said the suspect’s father, Louis Rivera Senior, who’d already been arrested, disposed of the body and evidence.

Investigators said he then bought his son a ticket to Connecticut to hide out. With the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, Rivera Junior was finally caught.

Haggins father spoke out after learning of the arrest.

"Hopefully, he has a lot of time to sit in there and think of what he did," Bruce Haggins, Sr. said. "You killed a young innocent kid - like I said, I’m going to pray for young man because you need prayer."

Haggins Sr. said he hopes Rivera gets the maximum sentence for taking his only son from him.