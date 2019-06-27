PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Part of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is now back after it's historic mission.

The rocket's fairing was caught in a huge net on the company's 'GO Ms. Tree' vessel, which was strategically positioned out in the Atlantic Ocean for the Tuesday night launch.

This is the first time a fairing has been caught using this unique method.

It will be re-used on future rocket launches.

The Falcon Heavy successfully deployed 24 satellites during the mission earlier this week.