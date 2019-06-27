ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will climb to the mid-90s today under hazy sunshine.

Storms will be isolated in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly across interior areas.

The main hazard on the water today will be a stray afternoon shower or storm. Otherwise, good boating conditions will prevail with winds from the northeast around 5 to 10 knots.

Seas will be fairly calm, with a light chop on the Intracoastal and running 1 to 2 feet offshore. In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor if not flat. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

With the humidity factored in, it will feel like the low to mid-100s. Any evening storms inland will diminish tonight, as warm and muggy conditions stick around through daybreak on Friday. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature an increase in coverage of afternoon storms as deeper moisture starts to fill in across the state. This trend will continue through Saturday, with pockets of heavy rain possible.

As rain chances go up, highs will return to more typical levels for this time of the year, in the low 90s. This should continue through early next week.

As for the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet. No development is expected for the next five days.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions improve slightly Thursday, but will still be pretty poor. There is only a low rip current threat, but the UV index is extreme. Reapply sunscreen often!

Tropical Update

June will close out on a quiet note in the tropics.

No development is anticipated over the next five to seven days.

Andrea was the first named storm of the season and that was back in May. It was a subtropical storm that only lasted about twenty four hours.

The next name on the list is Barry.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

