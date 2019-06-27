Buffalo’s tallest and long-time vacant building will now be home to a division of M&T Bank, bringing with it hundreds of jobs to the heart of downtown.

M&T is set to become the lead tenant of Seneca One Tower, which will house the bank’s technology hub.

The move is expected to initially bring with it a thousand jobs, a mix of existing and new, to the Queen City, which will no doubt help bolster the local economy.

It also expects more than 1,500 employees total in the building within the next couple years.

M&T has signed a long term lease for an initial 330,000 square feet is space, with options to expand.

It is set to occupy two large floors in the building’s pedestal in addition to 11 floors, 13 through 23.

“We chose this location because of its proximity to the downtown business corridor, its position as a connector from Canalside to Pegulaville to the medial campus, also because it's a space in a footprint that conducive of the kid of open, innovative, collaborative workspace that we'd like to design," said René Jones, M&T Bank’s chairman and CEO.

“I fell in love with this place,” said Douglas Jemal, Seneca One’s developer. “We are so fortunate to be where we are today. I am so fortunate to be part of this revitalization. Of everything I've done in my life, 12,000 square feet, 3,000 tenants, 2,000 loans, this is the proudest moment."

The first tenants are expected to start moving in around January 2020.