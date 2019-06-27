CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Lowe's Home Improvement is planning to continue the company’s growth in the Queen City with a brand new facility that will stand 24 stories tall and overlook the city of Charlotte.

Lowe's has selected Charlotte to be its new tech hub

Up to 2,000 jobs could become available in data science, engineering, tech support, and more

It will be located in South End

They're hoping to have the building finished by 2021.

“I think it’s a big plus, for Charlotte and our entire state,” Gov. Cooper said. “We’re talking about high tech jobs that pay about $118,000 a year on the average in the big challenge for our state is making sure we have the workforce that can fill those jobs.”

CEO and President of Lowe's, Marvin Ellison, says that many major cities presented an interest in this center but when it came down to it, Charlotte came in as the front runner, and it was a decision that came naturally.

Average salary of $114,000

“Really think about what we’re looking for and that is technology. North Carolina has that and one of the best university systems in the country,” he said.

Ellison says Lowe’s has fallen behind in their technology field as far as making the shopping experience easier for the customer, but with this new center, catching up won’t take long.

While the structure stands tall, adding to the beauty of the Queen City, the benefits that come along with the skyscraper are tremendous. In fact, Gov. Cooper says that this is only the beginning.

It’s possible that more tech jobs and companies will see this and follow in Lowe’s footsteps.

“They weren’t going to make this step without making sure that it would be successful with the kind of workforce they need. Lowe’s made the decision that was best for their company and chose North Carolina, and we’re glad they did. We think they made the right decision,” Gov. Cooper said.

Recruiting for the tech positions has begun