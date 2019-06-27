ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- As Central Florida deals with intense heat this week, everyone is doing what they can not just to stay cool, but also keep themselves and others healthy and safe.

We caught up with a track coach who was training kids in the sweltering heat.

At Dr. Philips High School, track coach Boris Jackson is running a summer track program.

With sun beating down in 90 plus degrees, Jackson makes sure the athletes are taking plenty of breaks.

Jackson said for anybody out in the heat doing activities, hydration and breaks are key.

"Anybody working out, you want to have a gallon of water handy, something to refresh yourself with," Jackson said.

The heat is something firefighters also have been dealing with on a daily basis while putting out fires.

On Wednesday, firefighters responded to a brush fire in Apopka. They have a Rehab Truck to help firefighters.

“Some additional hydration, some cooling systems, it’s a great place to take rest and check vitals, temperatures, blood pressure to see physically how they are coping,” Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson Carrie Proudfit said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said it had a firefighter and mechanic overcome by heat this week. If the temperatures reach 98 while training, Orange County Rescue said it will go inside.