SARASOTA, Fla. — Hidden away off the shores of Sarasota lies hidden tunnels filled with Florida wildlife.
Here’s what you need to know about the Lido Key Mangrove Tunnels before taking your journey:
- The Lido Key Mangrove Tunnels off the waterways of Sarasota are a unique experience that you can kayak or paddleboard through.
- The tunnels wind through the mangroves and were originally created to remove mosquitos from a nearby lake.
- Now they transport guests to another world where you can see a host of unique wildlife.
- SRQ Kayaying tours are open seven days a week, but to ensure a spot on one of their tours, they ask you call ahead to reserve a time.
- You can find more info on their website.