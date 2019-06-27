PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Even on the hottest of summer days, you'll be under the shade of 100-year-old Florida oak trees at the garden oasis.

Here’s what you need to know about Dunlawton Sugar Mill Ruins before you visit:

The Dunlawton Sugar Mill Ruins, located in Port Orange, is a cane sugar plantation constructed in the early 1800s. It was later destroyed by the Seminoles at the beginning of the second Seminole-Indian War. On the property, there are over 16 unique gardens, including a children’s garden you can explore. There is no admission fee to enter the gardens and ruins. The Sugar Mill Ruins are open seven days a week, however, volunteers are only on the property to give guided tours on Wednesdays and Sundays. For more information, check out their website .