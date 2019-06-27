ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters responded to flames at a tire shop in Orlando early Thursday.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, crews responded to Big Boys Toys tire shop in the 4900 block of Colonial Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Officials said a pile of tires caught fire in the back of the property although they weren't exactly sure how the fire started.

There was some damage inside the tire shop.

There were no injuries. Firefighters continued to mop up hot spots

The fire remains under investigation.

A larger concern Thursday morning was the traffic impact as traffic on westbound Colonial was down to one lane as fire trucks blocked several lanes.